Grace Toner scored five goals and also had two assists to lead the Weston High girls lacrosse team to a season-opening 17-7 win over Bethel at home on Wednesday.

The Trojans also got four goals from Becca Strouch and three goals from Madison Wilson.

Emma Nelson had two goals, while Julia Garbee, Jordyn Spitzer and Sonia Mody each had one goal. Garbee also had two assists.

Vicky Gracy and Christiana Ruiz each tallied three goals to lead Bethel.