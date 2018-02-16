Girls hockey: Masuk/Barlow falls to Wilton, 7-2

Caitlyn Hocker scored four goals and had two assists to lead the Wilton-Norwalk girls hockey team to a 7-2 win over the combined team from Masuk, Joel Barlow, Bethel, Oxford and Newtown on Thursday night at SoNo Icehouse in Norwalk.

Meghan Lane had two goals and four assists, and Shannon McEveney also scored for the Warriors, who improved to 5-10. Alyssa Laychak also had four assists for Wilton, with other assists by Kelsey Locher, Caroline Wilson and Kim Castano.

Masuk, which entered the game at 2-16, had goals by Erin Webdale and Christina Moniz.

The Panthers jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on a goal by Webdale just 1:23 into the game. The Warriors responded with five goals to close out the first period with a 5-1 lead.

Moniz scored a power-play goal for Masuk in the opening minute of the second period to make it 5-2. Wilton had multiple scoring chances in the period but was repeatedly turned away by Masuk goalie Emma Reynolds, who was outstanding.

Wilton finally got one in with 4:27 left in the period to make it 6-2. The Panthers had some good chances in the final minute of the second period, with Sarah Witherbee whistling a shot just wide of the far post and Najah making a save on Shannon Maxey in the final seconds.

McEveney added an insurance goal for Wilton just over two minutes into the third period.

“Their goalie is very, very good,” said Wilton head coach Pete Maxfield of Reynolds. “To score seven on her, I’m really happy to see that.”

Wilton-Norwalk 7, Masuk Coop 2

First period

Masuk — Erin Webdale (Caeley Raymond, Alia Aguilar), 13:39

Wilton — Meghan Lane (Caitlyn Hocker, Alyssa Laychak), 12:44

Wilton — Caitlyn Hocker (Meghan Lane, Alyssa Laychak), 12:00

Wilton — Caitlyn Hocker (Meghan Lane), 10:59

Wilton — Meghan Lane (Caroline Wilson, Kim Castano), 3:49

Wilton — Caitlyn Hocker (Meghan Lane, Alyssa Laychak), 0:44

Second period

Masuk — Christina Moniz (Erin Webdale, Catie Gregory), 14:21

Wilton — Caitlyn Hocker (Meghan Lane, Alyssa Laychak), 4:27

Third period

Wilton — Shannon McEveney (Kelsey Locher, Caitlyn Hocker), 12:52.