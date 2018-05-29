Girls golf: Barlow second, Weston fourth at SWC championship

Led by a dominating performance from Sarah Houle, the Newtown girls golf team captured the South-West Conference championship on Tuesday at Brownson Country Club in Shelton.

It was the third title in four years for Newtown, which finished second last year to Joel Barlow.

The Falcons placed second this year with a score of 418, which was 12 strokes behind the Nighthawks.

Rounding out the top five were Masuk (420), Weston (442) and Brookfield (459).

Houle carded a two-over 73 to win by 15 strokes and capture the conference championship for the fourth straight year.

Barlow’s Molly Healy was the runner-up with an 88, with the top six rounded out by Kate Pond of Notre Dame-Fairfield (97), Halley Melito of Weston (98), Emma Michetti of Masuk (99) and Kaitlin Farias of Brookfield (101).

Completing the scoring for Joel Barlow were Madison Amente (102), Elena Bosak (109), Jessica Huminski (119) and Riley Spurgeon (125).

Rounding out the scoring for Weston were Sarah Johnson (106), Abby West (118), Carolyn Zech (120) and Zaina Dove (125).