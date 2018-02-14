The Weston High girls basketball team closed out its best regular season in more than two decades with a 50-24 win over Brookfield on Tuesday night at home.

The Trojans finished the regular season with a 15-5 record, the first time the program has surpassed 14 regular-season wins since the 1994-95 squad went 16-4.

Weston finished 8-5 in South-West Conference play, earning the sixth seed for the upcoming conference playoffs. They will travel to play at third-seeded Bethel (17-3) on Friday night at 7 in the quarterfinals.

“Overall I’m very pleased with our season; 15-5 is a terrific season,” said head coach Dan Rosen. “I thought we were pretty consistent throughout the season with our effort and intensity. Being a veteran team, I thought we played like one.”

If there was a disappointment for the Trojans, it was no wins over the conference’s top teams — but the playoffs gives them another shot.

“We certainly have the opportunity with the playoffs. We’re looking forward to that. We know there’s still another gear to go,” said Rosen.

Weston lost to Bethel 42-32 on Jan. 30.

“We didn’t play well and we certainly didn’t shoot well, and we got ourselves into a hole early. We certainly expect a better game on Friday night,” he said. “Bethel’s a very good team. They’ve had a great season, and they’re very big.”

Grace Toner led the Trojans in Tuesday’s win with 15 points and 14 rebounds, including three 3-pointers, in perhaps the best game of her high school career, said Rosen. The senior forward hit about 65% of her shots.

Katie Orefice had 15 points and five steals, with two 3-pointers.

It was the team’s final regular-season home game, as well, as the Trojans honored their three seniors — Toner, Georgia Burkard and Claire DeMarco.

Rounding out the scoring were Bridget Angus (4 points), Kate Joyce (8 points), Burkard (3 points) and DeMarco (1 point).

Jenna Joshi led Brookfield with 13 points, draining three 3-pointers.