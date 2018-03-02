Girls basketball: Weston advances to state quarterfinals

The Weston girls basketball team will travel to Northwestern Regional on Monday night (7 p.m.) for the Class M quarterfinals, after a 54-43 win at Granby on Thursday night in second-round action.

The ninth-seeded Trojans (17-6) jumped out early against eighth-seeded Granby, leading 19-11 after one quarter.

Katie Orefice led the way with 28 points, while Grace Toner had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Georgia Burkard hit for 10 points.

Kate Joyce had two points, five steals and seven rebounds, and Jen Welsh each had two points and five assists.

Top-seeded Northwestern (21-1) advanced with a 49-43 win over North Branford.