Girls basketball: Bethel ousts Weston in quarterfinals

The Weston girls basketball team couldn’t convert a strong defensive effort into points on Friday night, losing at Bethel in the South-West Conference quarterfinals, 48-34.

The sixth-seeded Trojans trailed at halftime, 29-18, but held Bethel scoreless for the first seven minutes of the third quarter, forcing the Wildcats into 12 turnovers in the period.

Unfortunately, Weston couldn’t get its shots to drop in the second half. The Trojans scored only eight points over the first 6:30 of the third quarter, capped off by a steal and layup by Katie Orefice to cut the lead to 29-26 with 2:30 left in the period.

Jen Welsh’s putback made it 31-28 after three. Bethel got off only four field-goal attempts in the third quarter. A lot of that was due to the fact that Bethel’s talented post player, Maranda Nyborg, was on the bench with three fouls.

With Nyborg back on the floor, the Wildcats got on track in the fourth quarter, with a short jumper by Lilly Daniels and 3-pointer by Britney Roach pushing the lead to 36-28.

Weston got the lead down to six one last time, when Kate Joyce stole the ball and fed Welsh for a layup, but Bethel then put the game away with a 10-1 run. Weston hit only two of 14 shots in the final quarter, and were 4-for-26 in the second half.

Orefice led the Trojans with 18 points. Georgia Burkard had five points, Welsh four points, Grace Toner three points, and Bridget Angus and Joyce two points each.

Burkard and Joyce each had seven rebounds and Welch six rebounds, while Toner had three assists.

Nyborg led Bethel with 16 points and seven rebounds, and was 9-for-9 at the free-throw line. Roach had 12 points.

Although Bethel’s size advantage inside hurt Weston in the first quarter, the Trojans did a better job under the boards and in the paint the rest of the game.

“The kids played hard. It’s a great thing about this team. I don’t have to worry that they’re going to play hard. I know they are every night,” said Weston head coach Dan Rosen. “Bethel’s a very good team. There’s a reason they’re the third-place team in our conference.”