Football: Weston gets ready to kick off season

Coming off a winning campaign, at 6-4, Weston High’s football team is gearing up for another slate on the gridiron.

How well the Trojans do this fall, like any team, hinges on many factors, but coach Dan Hassett is looking for his players to do their part to be the best they can be.

“Our goals are simple: Improve each and every day by controlling what we control — on and off the field. As long as we stay true and give everything to that process, other results and goals will start to take care of themselves,” said Hassett, who is in his ninth season with Weston, and second as head coach.

Graduates who leave big shoes to fill include Daniel Santa Maria, Patrick Stack, Jason Baisley, Scott Peyton, Thomas DiMiglio and Jack Akers — all starters a year ago.

This year’s captains are Alec McGlone (center and defensive lineman), Finn Steube (offensive and defensive linebacker) and Chris Fruhbeis (running back and linebacker).

Other key players the Trojans will lean on this fall include James Goetz (quarterback and safety), Brendan Sawyer (receive and outside linebacker), Jack Sawyer (receiver and outside linebacker), Zach Strouch (offensive and defensive lineman), Daniel Lucas (wide receiver and center), John Cassol (receiver and center), Tyler Bower (running back and linebacker) and Cosmo Randazzo (receiver and safety).

“We’re returning experience in some key positions. Goetz has continued to develop as a quarterback as well as defensive back. I’m pleased with the work ethic, so far, of this team. They are working hard to control what they control in an effort to improve upon last season,” Hassett said.

“We’ll have a number of players stepping into starting roles that were executed very well by last year’s seniors. How quickly they come up to speed and get comfortable in all three phases of the game will go a long way towards dictating how successful we will be this year,” the coach added.

Weston begins the season on Friday, Sept. 7 when South-West Conference rival New Milford visits at 7 p.m.

The Trojans open the campaign with three consecutive home tilts. Non-conference opponent Jonathan Law of Milford visits on Sept. 14, and Notre Dame-Fairfield heads to Weston the following Friday. These games also are slated to start at 7.

Weston visits East Lyme in a non-SWC matchup (Friday, Oct. 12, at 6:30).

Homecoming is set for Friday, Oct. 26, against New Fairfield at 7.

The annual Thanksgiving game is Thursday, Nov. 22, when the Trojans visit Joel Barlow of Redding at 10 a.m.

“When I look at our schedule there are no easy games. We will take them one week at a time,” Hassett said.

“A new season is always exciting. You always miss the guys who graduated, but I’m very pleased to be going to work with this year’s group of players,” Hassett added.