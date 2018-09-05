Football: Barlow looking to build off state finals appearance

Coming off a year in which it reached the state final for the first time in school history, the Joel Barlow High football team will look to continue that success this fall.

Coach Rob Tynan’s Falcons went 9-4 last year and captured the South-West Conference Division II title, en route to earning the sixth seed in the Class M state tournament.

After dispatching Sheehan High of Wallingford, 47-34, and SMSA/University/Classical Magnet’s co-op, 53-14, Barlow fell to top-seeded Killingly High, 41-14, in the championship game.

Gone from that squad are 13 seniors, including a bulk of the triple-option runners that churned out an astounding 5,310 yards on the ground.

Thousand-yard rushers Trevor Furrer (1,768 yards at quarterback) and Calvin Peterson (1,200 yards) have graduated, along with fellow tailback Alex Stillman (924 yards).

But experienced skill players do return for Barlow, including its leading receiver, 6-foot-5 senior Kevin Richetelli. Will Brey and and converted running back Henry Shaban join Richetelli on the flank.

Brett Hugo, a junior, will step in behind center for Furrer.

“There will most likely be a learning curve but we feel he will be fine,” Tynan said.

The offensive line lost just one starter, while seniors Will Denny, Cassidy Koopman and Dakota Koopman return, along with junior Joseph Francoletti.

“With the returning offensive line the offense should click,” Tynan said.

The need to replace much of last year’s rushing production behind a veteran line will see several Falcons vying for carries in the backfield alongside Hugo, while seniors Shaban (24 carries for 266 yards) and Tyler Starrett (18 carries for 162 yards) are the leading returning rushers. Henry Eubanks and fullbacks Francis McNeary and Aidan Gale will also hope shoulder the load.

Defensively, the line will be anchored by Richetelli, Eubanks and Logan Janke, while James Porter, McNeary and Phily Giorgianni lead a young linebacking corps.

Harrison Cremin, Shaban, Starrett and Dave Cusick will form the secondary.

“We need them to learn very quickly,” Tynan said. “The D is young.”

The Falcons open the season on Friday night, when they host Stratford High. After three consecutive road games against Brookfield, New Milford and Sheehan High of Wallingford, Barlow returns home to host Notre Dame of Fairfield on Oct. 19. Two more road games, at Bethel and at Masuk in Monroe follow, before a three-game home stand to close out the season hosting New Fairfield, Bassick High of Bridgeport and annual Thanksgiving rivals Weston.