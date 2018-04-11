Danbury rallies to edge Barlow softball team

Rallying from a three-run deficit, the Danbury High softball team edged Joel Barlow, 6-5, in a non-conference game Tuesday in Danbury.

With the score tied 5-5, the Hatters got a run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a walk-off win.

Danbury stayed unbeaten with the victory, improving to 4-0, while Barlow suffered its first loss and is now 3-1.

Barlow led 5-2 through three-and-a-half innings before Danbury tied the game with a run in the bottom of the fourth and two more in the bottom of the fifth.

Claire McAnn was 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for Barlow. Abby Ota had two hits and scored two runs, while Taylor Macchia added two hits and scored a run and Rebecca Mauro doubled and scored a run. One of Macchia’s hits was a double.

McAnn started for the Falcons and pitched five innings. She allowed five runs on nine hits while walking four and striking out 10. Caitlin Colangelo relieved McCann and went one and two-third innings, allowing one run on one hit with two walks and three strikeouts.