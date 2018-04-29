Boys track: Weston wins two of three at quad meet

The Weston boys track team suffered its first loss of the season on Tuesday, losing to New Milford 84-66.

The Trojans defeated Pomperaug 81-69 and Barlow 112.5-37.5 to raise their record to 4-1 in the South-West Conference.

The team continues to improve in the jumping events. Oliver Zych and Chris Lewis tied for first in the pole vault at 11’6”. Sam Chica captured the high jump (5’10”) and the triple jump (40’10.5”) in his first-ever attempt at the event.

The runners had to make do without their top sprinter, Baruch Goodman, who is out with an injury. The 4×100 meter relay still managed its best time of the year in 44.9 placing second to Pomperaug. The 4×800 team of Matt Scott, Tim Lautenbach, Pascal Hawkins and Zach Yung won in a time of 8:43.

Lautenbach won the 800 meters in 2:01.6 and fellow senior Brian Kennedy took his specialty, the 300-meter hurdles, in 42.5. Kevin Stankiewicz finished a close second in the 400 meters, and ran his best time of the year in the 4×400 meter relay (51.9) where the team, running without Goodman, finished second to New Milford.

The previous weekend, some of the athletes competed in the Panther Invitational. Kennedy won the 300m hurdles in 41.58 and Oliver Zych equaled his all-time best in the pole vault, placing second with a jump of 12’0”.

There were also a number of freshman events and the Trojans appear to have discovered a couple of future stars in Jack Spencer and Matt Bigelow. Spencer captured the 100 meters in 12.1 and took third in the 400 meters in 56.9. Bigelow was the champion in the long jump at 18’2”.

Weston will have a home meet against undefeated Newtown and Immaculate on Tuesday.