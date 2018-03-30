Boys tennis: Weston’s run of dominance set to continue

For its rivals in the South-West Conference and Class M, hoping the Weston High boys tennis team might come back down to earth, the 2018 season promises more disappointment.

The Trojans return three of their top four singles players from last year, and three of their six doubles players — with more talent moving up the ranks.

The team is gunning for its sixth straight SWC title (and 14th in 15 years) and fourth straight state title (and 15th in 16 years).

“The goals for our team really don’t change. It’s to do well in our conference and make it back to states and defend our title with confidence,” said head coach Gary Meunier, in his 14th season at the helm.

“It’s a remarkable group of kids,” he added.

The Trojans graduated four starters but return 13 varsity players from a year ago, including six starters — and five state semifinalists.

Filling the gaps will be a group of seven players who were on varsity last year and did get some experience during the season.

“We’ve been a pretty dominant team in the SWC. That creates opportunities to work people into the lineup and get people some experience,” said Meunier.

The top of the lineup features a pair of all-state players in senior co-captains Sebastian Casellas and Matt Sydney, who are at first and second singles for the fourth year in a row.

Meunier said Casellas (19-3 last season) and Sydney (18-4) are very close in terms of talent, and could swap the one and two spots throughout the season. Both were Class M semifinalists a year ago.

Weston graduated number-three singles player Charlie Gosnell (14-5). Sophomore Grady Tarzian, coming off a strong freshman season, will move up to third singles. Last year he went 10-2 playing at fourth singles, and had a 7-0 record in doubles play.

The final singles position is still undecided. Among the candidates are senior Drew Berkin, who played at third doubles last season; senior Stephen Blinder, who saw some time at fourth singles; and two other returning varsity players in junior Nicholas Moy and sophomore Mason Asphar.

Last year, Weston’s first doubles team of Jesse Kallins and Reid Brostoff won the Class M championship, finishing at 17-3. Kallins graduated, but Brostoff, a senior, is back and will be paired with either Berkin, Blinder or senior Steven Dampf. (Berkin and Dampf played third doubles last season, reaching the Class M finals.)

The Trojans graduated last year’s number-two doubles team of Cameron Edgar and James Hastings, who finished 15-4 and reached the state semifinals.

The doubles teams will be completed from a pool of returning players that includes juniors Anthony Fontana, Aaron Miller and Cameron Weiller, and sophomore Lucas Casellas.

As usual, Meunier has the team playing a brutal out-of-conference schedule, against the likes of Class LL champ Staples, Class L champ New Canaan, Class L runner-up Daniel Hand, Wilton (third Class L), Amity (fifth Class LL), Fairfield Prep, Glastonbury and Guilford. The Trojans could also run into defending Class S champ East Catholic at a tournament in late April, which would mean they would play the defending state champs from every class.

“We’ve got our work cut out for us,” said Meunier, adding that the tough slew of matches will toughen the Trojans for the post-season. “Our schedule can be very humbling but it prepares us in a way that is like no other way. We’re going to be ready to play.”

Weston boys tennis

Last season: 17-2

Post-season: Won South-West Conference championship; won Class M state championship;

Key Loses: Jesse Kallins (all-state, all-SWC first team), Charlie Gosnell (all-SWC second team), James Hastings (all-SWC first team), Cameron Edgar (all-SWC first team);

Top returners: senior Sebastian Casellas (all-state, all-SWC first team), senior Matthew Sydney (all-state, all-SWC first team), senior Reid Brostoff (all-state, all-SWC first team), senior Steven Dampf (all-state), junior Drew Berkin (all-state), sophomore Grady Tarzian (all-SWC second team), senior Stephen Blinder (all-SWC second team).

Key newcomers: junior Nicholas Moy, sophomore Mason Asphar.