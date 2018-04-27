Boys tennis: Weston sends Glastonbury to first loss

The Weston High boys tennis team traveled to Glastonbury on Thursday and came back undefeated after a 6-1 victory.

It was Glastonbury’s first loss of the season, as the Tomahawks fell to 4-1.

The Trojans (8-0) swept the first three singles matches courtesy Sebastian Casellas, Matt Sydney and Grady Tarzian. Casellas took a hard-fought win at first singles over Dante Morgara, 7-5, 7-6 (3).

Weston also pulled out tough matches at second and third doubles. At second doubles, Drew Berkin and Nick Moy rallied from a set down to win in three sets, while Mason Asphar and Tony Fontana had a close match at third doubles before prevailing 6-4, 7-5 (10-4).

At first doubles, Reid Brostoff and Steven Dampf won in straight sets.

Weston 6, Glastonbury 1

Singles:

Sebastian Casellas (W) def. Dante Morgara, 7-5, 7-6 (3);

Matt Sydney (W) def. Ryan Schuck, 6-2, 6-3;

Grady Tarzian (W) def. Samarth Manta, 6-0, 6-0;

Dana Wu (G) def. Cam Weiller, 6-2, 6-3;

Doubles:

Reid Brostoff-Steven Dampf (W) def. Ethan Longo-Matt Parker, 6-2, 6-2;

Drew Berkin-Nick Moy (W) def. Ben Harris-Geoff Kollmer, 2-6, 7-5, 6-0;

Mason Asphar-Tony Fontana (W) def. Christian Andreoli-Kyle MacDonald, 6-4, 7-5 (10-4).