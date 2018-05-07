Boys tennis: Weston sends Barlow to first loss, 6-1

Playing its sixth match in seven days, the Weston High boys tennis team remained unbeaten in the South-West Conference with a 6-1 win over visiting Joel Barlow on Monday.

It was the first loss of the season for the Falcons, who fell to 10-1.

The Trojans improved to 13-2 overall and 11-0 in the SWC.

Weston got straight-set wins in the singles from Sebastian Casellas, Matt Sydney, Grady Tarzian and Nick Moy.

At second doubles, Stephen Blinder and Tony Fontana also won in two sets, while at third doubles, Cameron Weiller and Mason Asphar rallied for a three-set win.

Barlow’s lone win came at first doubles, where Adam Ortiz and Alex Klein Wassin won in three sets over Reid Brostoff and Steven Dampf.

Weston was coming off its second loss of the season on Saturday at Guilford, 4-3. Guilford improved to 12-1 with the win.

Before that, the Trojans had scored 7-0 wins over Stratford, New Milford and New Fairfield.

Results for Monday’s match were:

Weston 6, Joel Barlow 1

Singles:

Sebastian Casellas (W) def. Eric Raut, 6-4, 6-0;

Matt Sydney (W) def. Noah Sobel, 6-2, 6-0;

Grady Tarzian (W) def. Jake Bernard, 6-3, 6-0;

Nick Moy (W) def. Jackson Connor, 6-2, 6-0;

Doubles:

Adam Ortiz and Alex Klein Wassink (JB) def. Reid Brostoff and Steven Dampf, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4;

Stephen Blinder and Tony Fontana (W) def. Robert Tremont and Owen O’Reilly, 6-3 6-1;

Cameron Weiller and Mason Asphar (W) def. Jesse Hubicki and Gabe Smock, 4-6, 6-3, (10-6).