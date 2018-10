The Weston High boys soccer team defeated Stratford High, 4-0, in a South-West Conference matchup.

Mason Asphar scored in the 12th minute, followed by Tobey Bill, assisted by Asphar, in the 18th minute.

Jack Fellowes then made it 3-0 in the 65th, before Max Weiss, assisted by Jacob Strouch, closed out the scoring in the 72nd minute.

Weston outshot Stratford, 10-4.