Boys soccer: Weston hands Barlow first loss with late goal

Henry Cohen one-timed a shot off a cross from Max Weiss with just 3:25 remaining in regulation to lift the visiting Weston High boys soccer team to a 1-0 win over South-West Conference rival Joel Barlow on Thursday afternoon.

Weston remains unbeaten at 5-0 and Barlow, having surrendered its first goal of the fall, dropped to 3-1.

Both teams controlled the play for blocks of time, with Barlow getting the better of the action late in the first half and early in the second half.

The Trojans turned it on later in the second half and finally capitalized to earn their fourth shutout triumph this season.

Weston goalkeeper Matt Egan and Barlow keeper John Hoeing both made a pair of saves.

Barlow had four corner kicks and Weston had two corners.