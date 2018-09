The Weston High boys soccer team remained unbeaten with a 4-1 victory over Bethel High.

Mason Asphar, David Tamburri, Henry Cohen and Matt Scott scored the goals for Weston (3-0), while Bethel’s Bryan Osebio converted a penalty for the Wildcats’ lone tally.

Senior keeper Matt Egan made five saves, as the Trojans outshot Bethel, 13-6.