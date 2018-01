James Velgot of Weston was honored at the Connecticut All-State Banquet for boys soccer held on Jan. 21 at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville.

A senior at Greens Farms Academy, he helped lead the Dragons to a 12-5-1 record last fall. He was named the team’s co-MVP and was a first team all-Fairchester Athletic Association pick.

He was also named to the Western New England Prep School Soccer Association select team.

His teammate Henry Holzinger of Westport was also named to the all-state team.