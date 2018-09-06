Boys soccer: Trojans rout Pomperaug in opener

The Weston High boys soccer team defeated Pomperaug, 8-0, in their season opener on Thursday.

Matt Scott opened the scoring in the 14th minute, with Ryan Werner providing the assist.

Tobey Bill then added a penalty-kick goal in the 19th minute, before Bruno Naveresse netted goals in the 22nd and 29th minutes, with Scott assisting on the first.

In the 34th minute, David Tamburri scored, with Brendan Moore providing the helper.

An own goal by Pomperaug in the 57th minute made it 6-0, before sophomore Henry Cohen (62nd minute) and freshman Max Weiss (70th minute), which an assist from Mason Ashpar, provided the final scoreline.

Weston outshot Pomperaug by a 12-3 margin, taking six corners to Pomperaug’s three.

Matt Egan recorded the clean sheet in goal for the Trojans.

Weston will host Kolbe Cathedral on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.