Senior keeper Matt Egan saved a penalty kick in the 71st minute to preserve Weston High’s 1-0 boys soccer victory over Notre Dame of Fairfield.

Tobey Bill scored in the 15th minute, with an assist by Matt Scott, to provide the final scoreline.

Weston outshot the Lancers, 12-6. The Trojans had eight corners to three to ND-F.

Notre Dame of Fairfield fell to 4-2-2; Weston improved to 7-0.