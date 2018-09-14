Boys soccer: Correa-Ramirez powers Barlow past Kolbe

The Joel Barlow High boys defeated Kolbe Cathedral, 13-0, in a South-West Conference matchup, with Pablo Correa-Ramirez scoring four goals.

Given Barlow’s complete domination of the encounter, the main surprise was that it took a quarter of the game to notch the first goal, after a number of early chances by Ben Goodacre, Jack Warren and Pablo Correa-Ramirez.

However, when the goal came it was well worth the wait, with Warren laying off the ball to Max Baer, who shot from distance into the roof of the net.

A second soon followed, when Goodacre shot to the Kolbe keeper’s right and after 26 minutes Correa-Ramirez made it 3-0, and soon after 4-0, after latching on to Warren’s flick. Colin Holm-Hansen fed Warren for the fifth in the 32nd, before Liam Prevelige netted after Nathan Fenningdorf’s shot was saved. Warren ended the first-period scoring after running through the Cougars’ defense.

A 7-0 halftime lead allowed Barlow coach Paul Winstanley to employ his full squad for most of the second half, but there was little respite for Kolbe.

After 42 minutes, a fine run down the wing by Fenningdorf set up Correa-Ramirez for his hat trick and he added a fourth two minutes later.

Goodacre converted another Fenningdorf cross in the 47th, before Prevelige grabbed his second with a shot across goal after a fine run down the left flank.

Nico Spinelli set up Chris Gomolak to side foot home with 10 mins left, but perhaps the best was saved for last, when Thomas Gaspar ran half the length of the field with the ball and, with everyone expecting a cross, calmly tucked it inside the near post.