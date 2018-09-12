Boys soccer: Barlow ekes past Masuk

Joel Barlow managed to squeak past a very physical Masuk outfit in their season opener on Tuesday evening.

In a first half of very few chances the two best fell to the Panthers but Falcons keeper John Hoeing saved from distance in the 10th minute and dived low to his right to keep the scores level two minutes later.

Barlow’s only real chance came in the 22nd minute but Ben Goodacre shot wide to the left from a good position.

The Falcons thought they had gone into the lead seven minutes after the break, when Jack Warren’s header crossed the goal line and even hit the side netting, but the referee failed to spot this from close range and played on. Warren again went close two minutes later, but his header from a cross by Goodacre was well saved by the Masuk keeper diving to his right. Barlow finally broke the deadlock and got the goal their overwhelming possession deserved in the 62nd when Goodacre, fed by Nathan Fenningdorf, slid the ball past the onrushing keeper into the bottom left corner.

The Falcons then managed to close out the game keeping possession for most of the last 18 minutes and frustrating the Panthers’ efforts to get a leveler.