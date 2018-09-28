Boys soccer: Barlow bounces back vs. Stratford

Joel Barlow boys soccer team eased past Stratford High, 6-0, to erase memories of recent results.

Putting the last two poor outcomes behind them, the Falcons used a second-half blitz to seal the game against the Red Devils.

After Adam Ortiz had created two early chances which went begging, Barlow took the lead in the 17th minute when Jack Warren put Ben Goodacre through with just the keeper to beat. The rest of the half saw one-way traffic with further opportunities falling to Goodacre, Pablo Correa-Ramirez, Warren, Carl Zuanelli, Ben Chapin, Jack Ledbetter and Julio Calish, with keeper Robert Syku being a mere spectator.

The Falcons extended their lead eight minutes into the second half, when Warren headed down a corner to Correa-Ramirez who spun and volleyed home. The same combination put the game beyond the Red Devils a minute later when Correa-Ramirez fired into the roof of the net.

The fourth came when Goodacre latched onto a through ball in the 57th and then converted Warren’s ball over the top in the 65th for number 5.

The icing was put on the cake with 10 minutes to go, when Aidan DiMiceli ran down the left wing then tricked the keeper into thinking he was going to cross but instead slipped the ball just inside the near post to round off a fine performance.