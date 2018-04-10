Boys lacrosse: Weston tops Barlow in overtime

James Goetz scored just 18 seconds into overtime to give the Weston High boys lacrosse team a thrilling 6-5 win over Joel Barlow on Tuesday night at home.

The Trojans improved to 4-0 on the season, while the Falcons dropped to 3-1.

Weston rallied from a 4-1 deficit early in the second half, scoring four straight goals to take a 5-4 lead after three quarters. Barlow tied the game early in the fourth quarter, and both teams had chances to win the game in regulation.

Jason Baisley came up with the groundball to start the overtime, and after a time-out Goetz started from the midfield, took the ball to the right, rolled off a defender and scored the winning goal.

Weston was led by Goetz and Ryan Werner with two goals each, with other goals by Dane Buffardi and Jason Baisley. Kyle Aronson and Jacob Strouch each had an assist.

For Barlow, Cal Peterson and Tyler Starrett each had two goals, with Grant LaGuipa also scoring. Danny Malinaro and Ryan Gombos each had an assist.

The Falcons started slowly, with four turnovers to open the game, but Weston couldn’t capitalize as goalie Alec Wilson denied Buffardi at the post and Goetz had a shot hit off the pipe. Weston also had a goal by Werner waived off due to a crease violation.

Barlow didn’t get off a shot until 5:11 left in the first quarter but made it count as LaGuipa scored for a 1-0 lead. Starrett then scored off a nice setup by Malinaro to make it 2-0.

The Falcons looked to add to the lead late in the first half, but Julian Caplan forced a turnover, which was picked up and advanced up the field by Jack Morvillo. The ball wound up in the stick of Goetz, who rifled a bullet inside the post from 15 yards out to get the Trojans on the board.

Barlow answered with a goal with six seconds left in the half, as Peterson got a step on a defender and scored on a left-handed shot for a 3-1 halftime lead.

Wilson had seven saves in the first half for Barlow.

Peterson scored on a similar play in the first minute of the third quarter to make it 4-1.

Weston’s comeback began with an extra-man goal with 9:37 left in the quarter, with Werner scoring in front off a high-low pass from Aronson.

Buffardi made it 4-3 at the 5:34 mark when he came from behind the net to score, and Baisley scored just 16 seconds later after coming up with the ball on the draw, tying the game at 4-4.

Less than a minute later, a pair of Barlow penalties gave Weston a two-man advantage, leading to another goal by Werner in front, this time off a feed from Strouch, to make it 5-4 with 4:10 left in the third quarter.

The Trojans had another extra-man chance late in the period, but Wilson made a big save on a shot by Goetz in front to keep it a one-goal game after three quarters.

Barlow tied the game with 8:49 left in regulation when Gombos came up with a groundball in the Weston defensive end and took the ball over midfield and found Starrett, who scored top shelf from 10 yards out.

Barlow had a chance to take the lead with six minutes left but a shot by Malinaro hit the post.

With five minutes left, Wilson stopped a long shot by Aronson and then denied Dan McKiernan on the close-range rebound attempt.

With under four minutes to play, with Barlow playing a man up, Weston goalie Dan Lucas robbed Starrett from in front after a feed from behind the net by Malinaro.