Boys lacrosse: Barlow succumbs to Guilford, 9-4

The tough out-of-conference tests continued for the Joel Barlow boys lacrosse team on Saturday.

Coming off a thrilling comeback victory over host Daniel Hand of Madison the week before, coach John Distler’s Falcons couldn’t repeat the feat in a comeback attempt against visiting Guilford on Saturday afternoon.

Guilford prevailed 9-4 to improve to 6-6 and Barlow fell to 8-5 overall.

Barlow trailed 4-2 at the half and 6-3 heading to the fourth quarter. The Falcons scored while down a player on a penalty and pulled back to within a pair of goals in the fourth. Tyler Starrett netted his second of the game, with 8:26 remaining, but Guilford closed things out with the last three net-finders.

“I actually thought we were going to come back,” said Distler, whose team had overcame a 7-3 deficit to begin the fourth against Hand before prevailing 9-8.

“I thought we had turned the corner and starting playing much better at both ends of the field, and playing with more intensity,” Distler said of the effort against Hand not carrying over into the next contest. “We thought this might be a step up from that game. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.”

In the win over Hand “they just picked it up and they played an outstanding fourth quarter,” Distler said.

Goaltender Alec Wilson was very strong with 13 saves, nine of which came in the opening half to keep the Falcons in the game.

“If he doesn’t play as well as he did it could have been much worse,” Distler said.

The coach said his defense got strong contributions from Kevin Richetelli, who had a team-best six ground ball scoops,

Charlie Wilson (three ground balls) and Grant LaGaipa. He was pleased that the Falcons limited Guilford to six goals for most of the game. The last three goals came in the final seven-plus minutes of play.

“Offensively, we’re just not getting it done. We looked flat,” the coach said.

On the bright side, Distler recognized: “You learn more from your losses than you do your wins.”

John Bunce and Calvin Peterson both scored, and Colby Powers had an assist for the Falcons.

Danny Molinaro had four ground balls.

The Falcons looked to rebound in a challenging South-West Conference clash with host Newtown on Tuesday night. After a visit to Bunnell of Stratford on Thursday, the regular season ends with a home game against Pomperaug on Tuesday night, May 15, at 7.