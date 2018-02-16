Boys hockey: Barlow stuns Wilton with late OT goal

Vincent Marsili knocked in a rebound with just two second left in overtime to give the Joel Barlow boys hockey team a 5-4 win over Wilton on Friday afternoon at the Winter Garden in Ridgefield.

The Warriors had taken a 4-3 lead with four minutes left in the third period on two quick goals, by Dean DiNanno and Tyler Everett.

The Falcons pulled goalie Zac Gormley with under 1:30 left, with a face-off in the Wilton defensive zone. Marsili got the draw to Andrew Powell at the point, and his wrist shot was deflected up and under the crossbar by Luke Dube, tying the game with 1:21 left.

For the game, Wilton was led by Dean DiNanno with two goals and single goals by Jackson Kelly and Everett.

Brandon Jonsson, John Fung and Jack DiNanno each had an assist.

For Barlow, Dube had two goals and one assist, with other goals by Marsili, Powell and Matteo Naclerio.

Powell and Marsili had three assists each, while Daniel Rooney had one assist.