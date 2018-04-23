Boys golf: Weston improves to 5-0 behind medalist effort by Lagana

The Weston High boys golf team continued on its winning ways on Monday with a 182-190 victory over Newtown at Aspetuck Valley Country Club.

On a day when neither team played particularly well, Newtown’s struggle with AVCC’s 11th hole was the difference.

Matt Lagana regained his scoring touch to earn medalist honors with a 40.

Captain Hunter Burkard posted his second straight strong showing in carding a 44. Wes Patel cooled off a bit while shooting a 48, and Tyler Melito and Sam Landesman carded 50s and Grant Gulino contributed a 54.

The Trojans (5-0) head to Masuk on Tuesday to play the stacked defending league champions.

Monday’s loss was the first of the season for Newtown, which dropped to 3-1.