The Weston High boys golf team suffered its first loss of the season on Tuesday, falling 172-188 to defending league champion Masuk at Whitney Farms.

Matt Lagana played great in leading Weston with a 40, which unfortunately included a triple bogey on his last hole.

Wes Patel carded a 46, followed by Tyler Melito (50) and Grant Gulino (52) to round out the scoring. Sam Landesman posted a 48 from the six slot.

The loss drops the Trojans to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in league play.