Boys golf: SWC championship on slate Tuesday for Trojans

After ending the regular season with a double win last week over Bethel and Brookfield, next up for the Weston High boys golf team is the South-West Conference championship on Tuesday morning at Ridgewood Country Club in Danbury.

The Trojans had an exceptional regular season, with a record of 14-1 overall and 11-1 in the conference. With Masuk losing to Pomperaug last week, Weston finished as SWC regular-season co-champs as well as Patriot Division champs.

In the finale regular-season meet on May 23 at Redding Country Club, Weston scored a 184 to defeat both Bethel (201) and Brookfield (302).

Matt Lagana earned medalist honors for the seventh and eighth times this season with a 44, followed closely by Wes Patel (45), Tyler Melito (47), and Hunter Burkard and Grant Gulino, both with 48s.