Boys golf: Falcons fourth, Trojans sixth at SWC championship

The Joel Barlow boys golf team finished fourth, and Weston was sixth, at Tuesday’s South-West Conference championship at Ridgewood Country Club in Danbury.

Immaculate won the title with a team score of 331, followed by Masuk (338), Newtown (340), Barlow (361), Pomperaug (366), Weston (367), New Fairfield (427) and New Milford (438).

David Brestovansky of Newtown and Jack Woods of Immaculate had the lowest scores with rounds of 78.

For Barlow, Pierce Beach carded an 85, placing 10th overall. Arnold Wright tied for 12th overall with an 86, followed by Jimmy Stablein (91), Mitch Worthington (99) and James Menapace (101).

For Weston, Wes Patel tied for 12th with a round of 86, followed by Matt Lagana (89), Sam Landesman (95), Tyler Melito (97) and Hunter Burkard (107).

Next up for both teams is the Division II state championship, which takes place next Tuesday at Fairview Farms Golf Course in Harwinton.