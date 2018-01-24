Playing away and before a packed Friday-night crowd in New Milford, the young Weston High boys basketball team challenged the New Milford Green Wave throughout the game, only to see its upset bid fall short in the fourth quarter, 68-54.

Senior point guard Christian Watanabe led the Trojans with career-high 32 points, with three 3-pointers.

Weston, which started three sophomores at New Milford (Aiden Mettel, James Goetz and Evan Levine), is at the doorstep of qualifying for the state playoffs, needing three more wins.

The Trojans (5-6) travel to Danbury tonight (7 p.m.) to take on Immaculate High School.

Watanabe, through a combination of driving the lane, mid-range shots, and 3-pointers, kept the Trojans in striking distance until New Milford pulled away in the fourth quarter.

Mettel scored 10 points with two blocked shots. Daniel Slow added four points, with Goetz, Jack McStocker, Daniel Santa-Maria and Griffin Levi each contributing two points.

McStocker was dominant on the boards, leading the Trojans with seven rebounds.

The Green Wave (5-3) was led by Malik Proctor with 19 points, Josian Morales with 13 points, and Steve Davis with 10 points.