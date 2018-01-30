Boys basketball: Weston 59, Bethel 52

Christian Watanabe poured in 27 points as the Weston High boys basketball team rallied for a 59-52 win over Bethel on Tuesday night.

The Trojans (7-7) trailed 29-26 at halftime but took a 42-40 lead into the fourth quarter.

Watanabe also had six assists and five rebounds.

James Goetz had nine points and team-high seven rebounds.

Watanabe and Jack McStocker (11 point) each had three 3-pointers for Weston

It was the fifth straight loss for Bethel, which dropped to 4-10. Chris Towey tallied 18 points to lead Bethel.

Weston (7-7)

Christian Watanabe 7 10-11 27 Aidan Mettel 1 5-6 7 Jack McStocker 4 0-0 11 Daniel Santa Maria 1 1-2 3 Luke Davies 1 0-0 2 James Goetz 4 1-2 9 Totals: 18 17-21 59

Bethel (4-10)

Tyler Zegray 3 3-5 10 Chris Towey 7 1-2 18 Jarni LaGranade 2 2-2 6 Arthur Silva 3 4-4 10 Matt Viterelli 1 0-0 2 Jason Henry 3 0-0 7 Totals: 19 8-13 52

Weston 13 13 16 17—59

Bethel 12 17 11 12—52

3-pointers: Weston – Watanabe 3, McStocker 3. Bethel – Zegray 1, Towey 3, Henry 1.