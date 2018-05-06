Big seventh inning lifts Barlow baseball team to first win

Scoring five runs in the seventh inning, the Joel Barlow baseball team got its first win of the year.

The Falcons used the late fireworks to break a 4-4 tie and beat host Stratford, 9-4, on Saturday.

Barlow is now 1-14 overall this season, while Stratford dropped to 10-5.

Following three scoreless innings, the Falcons erupted in the top of the seventh. Kyle Andreoli and Rory Lynch led off with walks, and Andreoli scored on Eddie Fletcher’s single to put Barlow ahead 5-4. After Colin Holm-Hansen reached on an infield single to loss the bases, Clark Gilmore contributed a two-run single to right field.

The next two batters were retired on a groundout and a strikeout, respectively, but Tiernan Lynch came through with a single to left field that scored two more runs and gave the Falcons a 9-4 lead.

Barlow pitcher Jacob Lenes walked the first Stratford batter in the bottom of the seventh before getting a strikeout, a pop-out, and a groundout to end the game.

Lenes pitched three scoreless innings in relief of starter Tiernan Lynch to get the victory. He allowed one hit and no walks and struck out three batters.

Tiernan Lynch finished with two hits and four RBIs for Barlow. Gilmore added two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs, and Andreoli had two hits and an RBI. In addition to his two-run single in the top of the seventh, Lynch also supplied a two-run triple in the second inning.

David D’Augelli, Ryan Skidmore, Fletcher, and Holm-Hansen added one hit apiece.

Notes: Barlow was playing its fourth game in four days and fifth game in six days.