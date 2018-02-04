Basketball: Weston girls down Barlow 37-28

The Weston High girls basketball team held visiting Joel Barlow to only 14 points through the first three quarters, en route to a 37-28 win on Saturday at home.

The Trojans (14-3) led 24-14 at the half. The two teams combined for a total of three points in the third quarter (with Barlow going scoreless), as Weston took a 27-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons got the lead down to nine early in the final quarter, on a coast-to-coast basket by Julia Mullin, but two long jumpers by Georgia Burkard and Katie Joyce (a 3-pointer) pushed the lead back to 14 and the lead remained in double digits until the very end.

“It was a little slower-paced that we would like it, but give credit to Barlow. They’re very well-coached. Joe Carollo is an excellent Xs and Os coach,” said Weston head coach Dan Rosen. “We did what we had to do and we’ll take the win and be very happy we’re 14-3.”

The Trojans were led by junior guard Katie Orefice with nine nine points. That pushed her career points total to 991 — just nine points shy of 1,000. She also had three steals and four rebounds.

Jen Welsh had a big first half for Weston, finishing the game with seven points, three steals, two assists and three rebounds.

Burkard finished with six points, five rebounds, two steals and an assist, and Grace Toner had six points, 11 rebounds, two steals and an assist.

Joyce (five points, six rebounds, three assists) and Bridget Angus (four points) rounded out the scoring.

For Barlow (6-10), Mullin had nine points and nine rebounds, and Emily Grob had nine points, four rebounds and two steals.

Annie Tallamanca (seven points, four rebounds), Kinsey Colby (four points, four rebounds) and Julia Shapiro (one point) rounded out the scoring.

For the game, Weston shot 15-for-48 (31%) and had nine turnovers. Barlow shot 11-for-38 (29%) and had 20 turnovers.