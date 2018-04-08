Baseball: Weston rallies past Barlow, 7-6

Trailing by two runs in the fifth inning, Weston High’s baseball team plated four runs, then held off visiting Joel Barlow 7-6 on Saturday afternoon in its home opener.

It was the first win of the season for the Trojans (1-2), while the Falcons were playing their first game of the season.

An error, hit batsman and walk set the table for the pivotal rally. Jake Cavicchia drove a long single to left to plate the first run of the frame, reloading the bases in the process.

Grayson Orr followed with a go-ahead two-run single to left. Daniel Olin added an RBI ground out for a 7-5 lead.

Weston opened the scoring with a three-spot in the bottom of the opening frame. Dan Covino and Will Bunkoci both doubled and scored. Daniel Santa Maria singled and scored, and Olin and Cavicchia had singles in the first inning.

Barlow got to within 3-2 with a pair in the second. Rory Lynch and Owen Corazzelli both singled and scored, and Tiernan Lynch and Clark Gilmore had singles in the frame.

The Falcons took the lead with three the fourth for a 5-3 lead as Tiernan Lynch reached on an error and scored, Gilmore singled and scored, and Ben Ciardullo singled and scored.

Liam Odierna got the win for Weston, going five innings and allowing five runs (three earned) on nine hits and a walk, with one strikeout. Andrew Weinbrum got the save, allowing one run on a hit and a walk over two innings of work. He fanned one.

Gilmore took the loss, pitching a complete game and allowing seven runs (six earned0 on seven hits and three walks. He struck out two.

The Falcons got two hits each from Gilmore (2-for-3, two walks, run), Ciardullo (2-for-3, two runs, RBI), Tiernan Lynch (2-for-4, 2 RBI, run) and Corazelli (2-for-4, run).

Also getting hits were Rory Lynch (1-for-2 run) and David D’Augelli (1-for-4). Kyle Andreoli walked and drove in a run. Colin Holm-Hanson also had an RBI.

For Weston Orr was 1-for-3 with a double, 2 RBI and two runs sored, and Cavicchia went 1-for-3 with 2 RBI and a run. Also getting hits were Brian Crowe (1-for-3), Bunkoci (1-for-2, walk, 2 runs, RBI), Covino (1-for-4, double, run), Santa Maria (1-for-2, walk, 2 runs) and Olin (1-for-3, double, RBI). Will Vallela walked and scored.