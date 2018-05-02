Baseball: Trojans top Bethel behind Olin’s two-hitter

Dan Olin hurled a two-hit shutout for the Weston High baseball team on Tuesday, as the Trojans defeated visiting Bethel 4-0 to snap a four-game losing skid.

Olin went the distance, allowing no runs on two hits and no walks, with six strikeouts.

Weston improved to 6-7, while Bethel dropped to 7-6.

Robert Constantine was 2-for-2 with a walk, RBI and run scored for Weston, while Scott Lyon went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Weston took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first as Daniel Santa Maria doubled to lead off, went to third on Will Vallela’s grounder, and scored on Olin’s single.

Weston made it 2-0 with a run in the second. After Constantine walked and Lyon singled, Jake Cavicchia laid down a bunt single to score Constantine.

The Trojans added two insurance runs in the fifth. Vallela singled and Vaughn Campos walked, followed by RBI singles by Constantine and Lyon.

Olin was 1-for-3 with an RBI and walk. Santa Maria and Vallela each had a hit and scored a run, and Cavicchia had a hit and RBI. Will Bunkoci and Campos each had a walk.

Justin Tomaino started and took the loss for Bethel, going four and one-third innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits.

Getting the Bethel hits were Jack Carraturo and Noah Jensen, who had a double.