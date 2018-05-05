Baseball: Weston falls to Stratford, 7-1

Stratford High defeated the Weston High baseball team, 7-1, in a South-West Conference baseball matchup at Penders Field in Stratford on Friday.

Zach Fedak pitched into the seventh to get the win for the Red Devils (9-5, 4-3 SWC), in a game that was switched to Stratford due to a wet field at Weston.

Fedak struck out nine. Brendan Duffy pitched the seventh.

Dan Covino had a double and an RBI for Weston, now 6-7, 3-5 SWC.

Will Bunkoci and Will Vallela each tripled. Andrew Amato and Andrew Harwood (run) also had hits.

Liam Odierna was the losing pitcher for Westonm, going the first four innings and allowed five runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks. Asa Forest went the final three innings, giving up two runs on three hits and one walk.

Stratford scored two in the top of the first, three in the fourth and two in the sixth. The Trojans’ lone run came in the third.