Baseball: Immaculate rallies late to nip Trojans

Immaculate broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the bottom of the sixth to send the Weston High baseball team to a 4-2 loss on Wednesday in Danbury.

The Trojans dropped to 2-3 on the season while the Mustangs improved to 3-1.

Immaculate started its winning rally with a batter reaching on an error and then a walk, putting two runners on with no outs. Vaughn Campos came in to relieve starter Liam Odierna. A walk loaded the bases with one out and Zach Demko’s RBI single drove home what proved to be the winning run. Another run scored on a hit batsman.

The Mustangs had taken a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first with a pair of unearned runs.

Weston got a run back in the second as Jake Cavicchia walked and later scored on a balk.

The Trojans tied the game in the fifth when Dan Covino led off with a walk and scored on Will Bunkoci’s RBI double.

Odierna took the hard-luck loss, going five innings and allowing four runs (all unearned) on six hits and two walks, with four strikeouts.

Weston was held to two hits by three Immaculate hurlers, and had 10 strikeouts. Mike Malgier, who allowed one run on a hit and three walks over two innings of work, got the win. Christian Johnson started and went four innings, giving up one run on one hit and four walks, with five strikeouts.

Covino (1-for 2 with two walks and run scored) and Bunkoci (1-for-2 with a double, two walks and RBI) had the hits for Weston. Cavicchia walked twice and scored, and Robert Constantine also had two walks.

Demko was 4-for-4 with an RBI and run scored to lead the Immaculate hitting.