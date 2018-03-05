Barlow swimming: Falcons eighth at SWC finals

The top South-West Conference swimmers were in the Masuk High pool for Saturday’s championship meet, and the high level of competition brought out the best in the athletes, including Joel Barlow’s participants.

The Falcons placed eighth as a team with 155 points, just three behind seventh-place Bethel. Pomperaug of Southbury was first with a score of 546 and Weston placed second with 452.

Andrew Yu came in third in the 100-yard breaststroke event in 1:01.06, and gave the Falcons a fourth-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley, clocking in at 2:03.06. Connor Frederickson was 14th in the IM in 2:21.01.

Max Nonnenmacher was eighth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:54.86. Nonnonmacher came in sixth in the 500, making his final touch of the endurance race in 5:02.30.

Jake Bernard logged Barlow’s fastest time in the 50 free, sprinting to the finish in 24.09 to finish 13th. Bernard was 14th in the breaststroke in 1:10.25.

The Falcons took home seventh in the 400 free relay race, as Nonnenmacher, Frederickson, Bernard and Yu combined for a time of 3:38.98.

Barlow placed 10th in the 200 free relay as the team of Frederickson, Joshua Perez, Kai Koslov and James Gombos finished in 1:48.09.

The Falcons recorded numerous season-best times. In the 50 free, Koslov dropped nearly two seconds from his previous best time, a significant improvement in such a brief race. He finished in 26.59 and placed 32nd.

“This meet’s always exciting. It’s a lot of strong teams in probably one of the stronger conferences,” Barlow coach Eileen Earle said. “This is a great group of schools that are here.”

Among them are perennial state-level powerhouses Pomperaug, Weston and Brookfield, and Class LL representative Newtown, which came in third in the SWC meet with a score of 346.

“You get some of the best swimmers in the state competing so it just gets them motivated to swim better,” Earle added. “I’m really proud of the effort.”