Barlow softball team ousted in Class L second round

For the Joel Barlow softball team, there will be no repeat.

The sixth-seeded Falcons saw their season end with a 5-3 loss to 11th-seed Lyman Hall in a Class L state tournament second-round game Wednesday in Redding. Barlow, which received a bye in the first round, was the reigning Class L champion.

Lyman Hall broke a 3-3 tie with two runs in the top of the seventh inning. After the first two batters singled, Barlow starting pitcher Caitlin Colangelo departed in favor of Claire McCann. McCann hit the first batter she faced to load the bases before getting a strikeout for the first out. But Lyman Hall scored on a fielder’s choice (with all runners safe on the play) and a groundout to take a 5-3 lead.

Barlow was unable to answer in the bottom of the seventh, going down in order against Lyman Hall pitcher Madison Shura.

Trailing 2-0, the Falcons tied the game in the bottom of the third. Abby Ota singled and scored on McCann’s two-out homer to right field.

Lyman Hall went ahead, 3-2, with an unearned run in the top of the fifth, but Barlow retied the game when McCann launched her second homer, a solo shot, in the bottom of the sixth.

McCann was perfect at the plate for the Falcons, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Ota added two hits and scored a run, and Scotland Davis had one hit.

Colangelo pitched six innings and was charged with all five Lyman Hall runs (three earned) on nine hits. She struck out three batters and didn’t walk any.

Shura pitched a complete game for Lyman Hall, allowing three runs on six hits with nine strikeouts and no walks.

Notes: Lyman Hall will face third-seed Brookfield in the Class L quarterfinals on Friday at 4 p.m. in Brookfield.