Barlow softball team falls to Masuk, 1-0, in extras

As expected, Wednesday afternoon’s softball showdown between Masuk and Joel Barlow was a close, low-scoring contest, which needed more than seven innings to determine the winner.

That was Masuk.

The Panthers scored the game’s only run on an error with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning to edge Barlow, 1-0, in Monroe.

Masuk remained unbeaten with the victory, improving to 13-0 overall. Barlow, the reigning Class L state champion, is now 10-3.

With the game scoreless, Masuk’s Gretchen Bunovsky singled to begin the bottom of the eighth. Following a strikeout, Madison Procyk dropped a sacrifice bunt that sent Bunovsky to third base. When Barlow could not cleanly field Sam Schiebe’s grounder, Bunovsky ran home with the winning run.

Schiebe turned in another scintillating pitching performance for Masuk. She kept Barlow scoreless on two hits, walking one batter and striking out 14.

Caitlin Colangelo was nearly as good for Barlow, limiting Masuk to its one unearned run on six hits. Colangelo walked one batter and struck out six in seven and two-thirds innings.

In addition to scoring the only run, Bunovsky collected two of Masuk’s six hits. Megan McFarland, Katie Welch, Allie Lichvar, and Emily Lange added one hit apiece. Lichvar’s double was the game’s only extra-base hit.

Colangelo and Abby Ota had the only hits for Barlow, with each player getting a single off Schiebe.

Both of Barlow’s hits came in the top of the third inning. Colangelo led off with a single and later went to second base on Ota’s two-out bunt single. But Schiebe retired Sabrina Lalor on a line drive to center field to end the threat.