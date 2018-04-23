Barlow softball team crushes Kolbe

Scoring seven runs in the top of the first inning, the Joel Barlow softball team routed Kolbe Cathedral, 19-1, on Monday in Bridgeport.

The game was called after five innings due to the run rule.

Barlow collected 11 hits and drew 14 walks while also taking advantage of five Kolbe errors. After their big first inning, the Falcons added five runs in the third inning, six more in the fourth, and one in the fifth.

Scotland Davis and Taylor Macchia each hit home home runs for Barlow, which improved to 7-2 with the victory. Both players also drove in three runs.

Claire McAnn was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs, and Rebecca Mauro and Theresa Galban each added two hits and drove in a run. Mauro scored three runs and Galban scored twice.

Sabrina Lalor contributed a hit, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Caitlin Colangelo and Gracie Neville each drove in a run.

Colangelo pitched for Barlow, allowing one unearned run on three hits over five innings. She struck out 11 batters and issued no walks.