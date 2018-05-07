Barlow softball team crushes Immaculate

Abby Ota and Sabrina Lalor each had four hits and three RBIs and Claire McCann added three hits and three RBIs as the Joel Barlow softball team routed Immaculate, 13-1, on Monday in Redding.

The game was stopped after five-and-a-half innings due to the run rule.

Barlow raised its record to 13-3 with the triumph.

After Immaculate (6-9 overall) went ahead 1-0 in the top of the first inning. Barlow responded with two runs in the bottom of the first and six runs in the bottom of the second to take an 8-1 lead. The Falcons tacked on five more runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the scoring.

Barlow’s first two batters, Ota and Lalor, combined to go 8-for-8 with six RBIs and five runs scored. Each player had four singles.

McCann provided Barlow’s only extra-base hit with a three-run homer in the bottom of the second inning.

Scotland Davis added two hits for the Falcons, while Taylor Macchia and Theresa Galban each had one hit and an RBI.

McCann pitched a one-hitter to get the victory. She allowed one run and one walk and struck out seven batters.