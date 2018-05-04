Barlow softball team beats New Fairfield

A three-run second inning was decisive as the Joel Barlow softball team defeated New Fairfield, 4-1, on Friday in Redding.

The victory was the second in two days for the Falcons, who were coming off a 4-3 win over New Milford on Thursday.

New Fairfield went ahead 1-0 with a run in the top of the first, but Barlow quickly tied the game in the bottom of the inning when Rebecca Mauro walked with the bases loaded.

The Falcons (12-3 overall) added three more runs in the bottom of the second to take a 4-1 lead. With two outs and the bases loaded, Claire McCann got an RBI single. Scotland Davis was then hit by a pitch, forcing in another run, and Mauro followed with an RBI single.

Barlow pitcher Caitlin Colangelo preserved the lead by shutting out New Fairfield the rest of the way. Colangelo finished with a five-hitter, walking one batter and striking out five.

Leadoff hitter Abby Ota went 3-for-4 and scored two runs for Barlow. Mauro had a hit and drove in two runs, and McCann had one one hit and an RBI.

Sabrina Lalor and Taylor Macchia each had one hit for the Falcons, with Lalor scoring a run.