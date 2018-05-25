Barlow softball bows out in SWC semis

The Joel Barlow softball team overcame a 3-1 deficit to force extra innings before dropping a 4-3 decision to Newtown in the South-West Conference tournament semifinals on Thursday at DeLuca Field in Stratford.

The second-seeded Nighthawks advanced to tonight’s championship game (7:30) against top-seed Masuk at DeLuca Field. Barlow, which was seeded third in the SWC playoffs, will now look to defend its Class L state championship.

Barlow jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. After falling behind 3-1 in the top of the third, the Falcons scored single runs in the bottom of the third and sixth innings to tie the game.

Newtown pushed across the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning as courtesy runner Shannon Jackman scored on Shannon Cheh’s RBI single.

Barlow put two runners on base with one out in the bottom of the eighth before Newtown pitcher Sara Kennedy got a pair of strikeouts to end the game.

Leadoff batter Abby Ota had two bunt singles and scored two runs for Barlow. Claire McCann added an RBI single in the third inning and also singled and scored on Rebecca Mauro’s RBI single in the sixth.