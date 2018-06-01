Barlow girls tennis wins Class M state title

Two three-set victories were critical as the Joel Barlow girls tennis team edged RHAM, 4-3, to win the Class M state championship Thursday at Newington High School.

It was the 14th state title in school history but the first since 2003 for the sxith-seeded Falcons.

Sparking Barlow’s win over fourth-seed RHAM were Maddie Massey’s 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 triumph at first singles and Veronica Galban and Kristy Kudej’s 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 victory at first doubles.

The Falcons also received wins from Cally Higgins (6-2, 6-2) at second singles and Elizabeth McCain (6-0, 6-0) at third singles.

One of Barlow’s losses came in three sets, as RHAM’s Lauren Duke rallied to beat Claire Lamb at fourth singles by scores of 1-6, 6-4, 6-4.