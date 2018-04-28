Barlow girls lax team tops New Fairfield

In a meeting between two of the South-West Conference’s top girls lacrosse teams, Joel Barlow edged New Fairfield, 7-5, on Thursday in New Fairfield.

Barlow is now 8-1 overall while New Fairfield dropped to 9-2.

Bella Miceli scored three goals to lead Barlow. Sarah Witherbee added two goals for the Falcons, who led 5-2 at halftime.

Julia Shapiro (goal, two assists) and Cat Goncalves (goal) also had points for Barlow, while goalie Hannah Tunick finished with two saves.

Dominique DeMarsico scored two goals for New Fairfield, which got a strong effort from goalie Rachel Mikolay (11 saves).