Barlow girls lax routs Danbury, 14-4

Scoring nine unanswered goals in the first half, the Joel Barlow girls lacrosse team routed host Danbury, 14-4, on Saturday afternoon.

The Falcons improved their record to 2-0 with the victory.

Julia Shapiro, Sarah Witherbee, and Emily Grob scored three goals apiece for Barlow. Bella Miceli added two goals, while Becca Candee, Cat Goncalves, and Julia Hartmann each contributed one goal.

Shapiro finished with two assists, and Lucy Witherbee, Sarah Witherbee, and Grob had one assist apiece.

Barlow goalie Bea Gregory was credited with two saves, as the Falcons outshot Danbury, 23-6.