Barlow girls lax beats Newtown in SWC semis

The Joel Barlow girls lacrosse team avenged a hard-fought overtime loss to Newtown during the regular season by beating the host Nighthawks, 6-4, in the South-West Conference semifinals Wednesday afternoon.

Third-seed Barlow will now play fourth-seed New Fairfield in the conference championship game on Friday at 4:30 at New Milford High School. New Fairfield upset top-seed Pomperaug, 20-13, in another semifinal on Wednesday.

Bella Miceli scored four goals and Julia Shapiro added two goals for the Falcons in their semifinal win over second-seed Newtown. Shapiro and Emily Grob had assists.

Goaltender Brooke Squitieri made a pair of saves and was aided by strong defensive work from Molly Carroll, Julia Hartmann and Lucy Witherbee.

The game was tied 2-2 at halftime, but Barlow scored the first three goals of the second half to open a 5-2 lead. Newtown scored two of the last three goals before the Falcons got possession and stalled for most of the final five minutes to seal the win.

The Falcons will play in the championship game at neutral site New Milford High on Friday beginning at 4:30 p.m.