Barlow boys volleyball to rely on veterans, newcomers

The graduation loss of several standouts has led Joel Barlow boys volleyball coach Chris Lovelett to view this season as a progression.

“I think we will have to work some things out early; we have a mix of some experienced players and some younger players,” said Lovelett, whose team split its first two matches (see recap below). “But as the season goes on I think we can get a lot better. The goal is to be playing our best volleyball by time the post-season starts.”

A perennial force in both the South-West Conference and the Class M state tournament, Barlow finished with an 18-5 record in 2017. The Falcons swept Oxford to win their second straight SWC title before losing to eventual state champ Newington, 3-1, in the Class M semifinals.

Gone, though, are some of Barlow’s top performers from last year, including setter Austin Houser (a two-time All-State selection and the MVP of the 2017 conference final), hitters Max Matejka and Reed Wilkerson, and libero Joe Drake.

“We took a hit,” said Lovelett. “There are some quality players we need to replace.”

Barlow’s senior captains are middle hitter Matt Cruz, outside hitter Anthony Rizzo, and libero Dylan Kloiber. Cruz (167 kills, 47 blocks) and Rizzo (181 kills, 112 service points, 19 blocks) were two of Barlow’s main contributors last season and will be tough to contain at the net. Kloiber takes over at libero after recording 71 digs a year ago.

Fellow seniors Tim Forde, Fenn Gurley, Henry Herman, and Eric Lenhart return and could be used in various roles, including as defensive specialists.

Juniors Finn McCaffrey, (78 kills) and Tommy Lucido (16 blocks) will have bigger roles this year at outside hitter and middle hitter, respectively.

Sophomore Sam Bartro and freshman Rhys Robichaud are the setters in Barlow’s modified 4-2 system, and freshman Logan Paradise should be a factor as either an opposite-side or outside hitter.

“We definitely have some talented younger players,” said Lovelett. “They just need to get used to playing at the varsity level.”

Notes: The Falcons opened the season with a 3-0 loss to Danbury on Tuesday before sweeping Kolbe Cathedral, 3-0, on Wednesday. Barlow defeated Kolbe by scores of 25-9, 25-18, and 25-22.

Lucido (11), Rizzo (10), and Cruz (nine) combined for 30 kills in the win over Kolbe. Bartro and Robichaud each had 16 assists, and Kloiber added four digs and three service aces.