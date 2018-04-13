Barlow boys volleyball team tops Oxford

In a rematch of last year’s conference finals, the Joel Barlow boys volleyball team defeated Oxford, 3-1, on Wednesday in Redding.

The victory was the third straight for the Falcons, who improved their record to 3-1.

Barlow, which swept Oxford, 3-0, in the South-West Conference championship match last season, won Wednesday’s match by scores of 25-22, 25-17, 23-25, and 25-22.

The Falcons got a dominating effort from hitters Anthony Rizzo, Matt Cruz, and Finn McCaffrey, who combined for 44 kills. Rizzo led the way with 16 kills, and Cruz and McCaffrey each added 14 kills.

Rizzo added four digs, three service aces, and three blocks, while McCaffrey had four blocks and Cruz had three blocks.

Barlow setters Rhys Robichaud (32) and Sam Bartro (24) combined for 56 assists.

Tommy Lucido contributed eight kills and Carson Teed had four kills.

Barlow’s libero, Dylan Kloiber, finished with a team-high seven digs and added two kills.